Фото

Лучшие фото недели

Подборка лучших фотографий со всего мира за минувшую неделю.
Belarusian schoolchildren, who are members of a pro-government Young Pioneer movement, perform with drums as they take part in a meeting to mark the 95th anniversary of their organisation in Minsk on May 19. (Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko)
An Iranian girl shows her ink-stained finger and her mother&#39;s ID after the latter voted in a presidential election at in southern Tehran on May 19. (AFP/Atta Kenare)
Iraqis residing in western Mosul flee their area as Iraqi forces continue their military offensive to retake the northern city from the Islamic State group on May 19. (AFP/Ahmad al-Rubaye)
Nuns and adherents of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate attend a rally in front of the Ukrainian parliament on May 18 against proposed laws that would give Kyiv more control over their branch of the church. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)
