Лучшие фото недели

Подборка лучших фотографий со всего мира за минувшую неделю.
Показать больше
1
Belarusian schoolchildren, who are members of a pro-government Young Pioneer movement, perform with drums as they take part in a meeting to mark the 95th anniversary of their organisation in Minsk on May 19. (Reuters/Vasily Fedosenko)
2
An Iranian girl shows her ink-stained finger and her mother's ID after the latter voted in a presidential election at in southern Tehran on May 19. (AFP/Atta Kenare)
3
Iraqis residing in western Mosul flee their area as Iraqi forces continue their military offensive to retake the northern city from the Islamic State group on May 19. (AFP/Ahmad al-Rubaye)
4
Nuns and adherents of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate attend a rally in front of the Ukrainian parliament on May 18 against proposed laws that would give Kyiv more control over their branch of the church. (Reuters/Gleb Garanich)